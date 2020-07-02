75 percent of workers can’t do jobs from home

Research finds about 75 percent of Americans cannot do their jobs from home

(FOX NEWS) — A majority of Americans aren’t able to work from home which may be putting them at risk for coronavirus infections.

A study from the University of Washington found about 75 percent of Americans don’t have the option to work at home.

Many of these workers have low paying jobs and are more likely to face layoffs, furloughs, or reduced hours due to the pandemic.

Researchers say the stress experienced by lower-income groups, coupled with job insecurity could result in a spike in mental health disorders, in addition to the increased cases of COVID-19 from workplace transmission.

