73-percent of kids with mis-c were previously healthy, CDC says

(FOX NEWS) — A majority of children with the coronavirus-related inflammatory condition were previously healthy according to a CDC study.
Researchers analyzed 186 patients with MLSC in 26 states, between March 15 to May 20, and found 73 percent had previously been healthy and 70 percent were positive or had been exposed to covid-19.
The median age was about 8 years, and patients were hospitalized for about a week.
The study was published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
