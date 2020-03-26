6th case of COVID-19 reported in Castro County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Castro County is now reporting the sixth case of COVID-19 in the county.
All six cases are in the Nazareth community.
That brings the total of cases to 13.
Those cases are:
- Randall County – 2
- Oldham County – 1
- Deaf Smith County- 2
- Castro County – 6
- Swisher County – 1
- Curry County – 1
The Oldham County woman is the only person that has died from the virus in our area.
