6th case of COVID-19 reported in Castro County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Castro County is now reporting the sixth case of COVID-19 in the county.

All six cases are in the Nazareth community.

That brings the total of cases to 13.

Those cases are:

Randall County – 2

Oldham County – 1

Deaf Smith County- 2

Castro County – 6

Swisher County – 1

Curry County – 1

The Oldham County woman is the only person that has died from the virus in our area.

