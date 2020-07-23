60 percent of parents want to delay in-person classes

A new Kaiser family poll finds 60 percent of parents say in-person classes should start later

(FOX NEWS) — A majority of US parents say they are willing to hold-off on schools reopening.

Even if that means their child misses out academically or that they won’t be able to return to work.

A new Kaiser Family Foundation poll released Thursday found 60-percent of parents say it is better to open schools later to minimize the risk of infection.

Non-white parents were more likely to be in support of delaying school reopening, and they were more likely to say their child’s school lacked the resources it needs to reopen safely.

The Trump Administration has been pushing forward efforts to reopen schools, but many state and local government leaders have pushed back.

