60 new cases of COVID-19; 8 new recoveries in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Moore County Hospital District is confirming 60 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.

MCHD confirmed the 60 new COVID-19 cases along with 8 recoveries, on their Facebook page on Sunday, April 26.

Moore County now has 252 confirmed cases, 86 recoveries and three deaths associated with COVID-19.

The hospital said there are 163 current active COVID-19 cases.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:23 p.m. on April 26, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 11 – – Dallam 8 – 1 Deaf Smith 21 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 35 – 9 Hansford 4 – 1 Hartley 4 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 11 – 2 Moore 252 3 86 Ochiltree 5 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 4 Potter 326 6 44 Quay 4 1 – Randall 164 3 46 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 6 – – Sherman 12 – 1 Swisher 7 – 4 Texas 68 1 8 Union 1 Wheeler 3 TOTAL 999 18 222

