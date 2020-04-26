60 new cases of COVID-19; 8 new recoveries in Moore County

Coronavirus

by: David Davis

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Moore County Hospital District

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Moore County Hospital District is confirming 60 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.

MCHD confirmed the 60 new COVID-19 cases along with 8 recoveries, on their Facebook page on Sunday, April 26.

Moore County now has 252 confirmed cases, 86 recoveries and three deaths associated with COVID-19.

The hospital said there are 163 current active COVID-19 cases.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:23 p.m. on April 26, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry11
Dallam81
Deaf Smith212
Donley248
Gray359
Hansford41
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson112
Moore252386
Ochiltree51
Oldham31
Parmer4
Potter326644
Quay41
Randall164346
Roberts2
Roosevelt6
Sherman121
Swisher74
Texas6818
Union1
Wheeler3
TOTAL99918222
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss