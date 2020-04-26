MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Moore County Hospital District is confirming 60 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.
MCHD confirmed the 60 new COVID-19 cases along with 8 recoveries, on their Facebook page on Sunday, April 26.
Moore County now has 252 confirmed cases, 86 recoveries and three deaths associated with COVID-19.
The hospital said there are 163 current active COVID-19 cases.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:23 p.m. on April 26, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|11
|–
|–
|Dallam
|8
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|21
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|35
|–
|9
|Hansford
|4
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|11
|–
|2
|Moore
|252
|3
|86
|Ochiltree
|5
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|4
|Potter
|326
|6
|44
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|164
|3
|46
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|6
|–
|–
|Sherman
|12
|–
|1
|Swisher
|7
|–
|4
|Texas
|68
|1
|8
|Union
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|TOTAL
|999
|18
|222
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- 60 new cases of COVID-19; 8 new recoveries in Moore County
- Amarillo FD: Unoccupied home a total loss after fire
- Led by LSU, Alabama, SEC players dominate remote NFL draft
- Warm start to final week of April
- APD arrest suspect after car chase in Amarillo