3M sues Florida company over sale of fake N95 masks

BOSTON — Product manufacturer 3M has filed a trademark and fraud lawsuit against a Florida company that’s accused of selling counterfeit surgical N95 masks to a Massachusetts hospital.

The suit alleges that MM Medical Supply sold tens of thousands of counterfeit 3M masks to South Shore Health System this year. The company led the hospital to believe it was an official 3M distributor, the suit says, and sold the masks at “exorbitantly inflated” prices.

The suit was filed March 31 in federal court in Florida. It says the issue came to the attention of 3M after a worker at the Weymouth hospital noticed that the masks seemed off. He contacted 3M, which confirmed that the masks were fakes.

A message seeking comment was left with MM Medical Supply, which is based in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

The suit accuses the company of “pandemic profiteering,” saying it “not only jeopardizes the health and safety of those fighting the pandemic on the front lines, but also seeks to divert precious public and other funds from the purchase of genuine personal protective equipment.”

3M is seeking to have MM Medical Supply barred from selling fake products and to turn over all profits from fraudulent sales. The suit says the money would be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts.

It’s one of more than 30 similar suits 3M has filed during the pandemic.