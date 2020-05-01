(CNN) — Talk about an “out of this world” trinket.
A 30-pound piece of the moon is up for sale at Christie’s.
The lunar meteorite landed on the Earth during a meteor shower.
According to a statement from the famed auction house, the fragment was discovered two years ago in the Sahara Desert.
This piece of history doesn’t come cheap, the asking price is around two-and-a-half million dollars.
The sale is private, as opposed to an auction, which means it can be bought immediately.
Christie’s says it’s the fifth-largest moon piece available on the planet Earth.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- “It Never Happened” – Biden Denies Sexual Assault Allegation
- Healthy pigs being killed as meatpacking backlog hits farms
- Taco Bell sells at-home taco bar kits
- REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom Meeting 5/1/2020
- 30 pound piece of moon for sale