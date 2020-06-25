180,000 U.S. Coronavirus deaths predicted by October

Coronavirus

The latest projection numbers show roughly 180,000 Americans will die of COVID-19 by October

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — The US coronavirus death rate is projected to reach 180,000 by the beginning of October.

This according to data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

Researchers say if at least 95 percent of the US population wears a mask in public, the projected number can be reduced by roughly 33,000.

More than 2.3-million cases of the virus have been reported throughout the country, with infections on the rise in several states including Texas, Florida and California.

At least 121,000 Americans have died since the pandemic began.

