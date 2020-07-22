“10,000 Headshots Project” Puts Smiles On The Faces Of Job Seekers

Photographers across the country are offering free portraits with the goal of helping people get back to work.

(KSHB) Tyler Walker is a self-described people person, which is a good thing because he spends most days working one-on-one taking pictures, specifically headshots, of people.

“For me, headshots are a way to get people confidence, show them their value. I love doing that one-on-one,” he says.

Walker runs KC PRO Headshots out of a studio in the West Bottoms neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri.

Wednesday may be one of the busiest days in his studio’s history. He hopes to take headshots of 50 different people in one day and he’s doing it all for free.

Walker and a photographer in Olathe, Kansas, are part of the 10,000 Headshots Project. Hundreds of photographers across the United States are donating their time Wednesday, July 22 in order to take headshots of 10,000 people who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and are looking for a new one.

“It’s good to know that I’m doing something that made a real difference in a person’s life,” Walker says.

