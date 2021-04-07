1,000 workers infected with COVID-19 at Midwest Seaboard Meatpacking plant

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) filed a complaint against Seaboard Foods saying they failed to report over 99% of COVID-19 infections across the Midwest, including Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 2 (UFCW).

UFCW Local 2 said they are asking state and federal officials to take action.

Martin Rosas, UFCW Local 2 President, said in a statement, “Seaboard Foods is sacrificing the health and safety of their workers and community. Seaboard’s refusal to comply with the law and basic decency in protecting their workers forced us to step up and expose their dangerous behavior. They are not only putting their own employees at risk with these reckless practices, but the entire community where they operate. Residents deserve to know.”

“UFCW Local 2 is calling on OSHA to act swiftly to take enforcement action at Seaboard and to update their rules, issue emergency temporary standards, and for Seaboard Foods to protect their workers by complying with the law, OSHA standards, and all OSHA standards being prepared by the Biden administration,” Rosas said.

Rosas continued, “Seaboard Foods is a highly profitable company. They can afford to institute the basic safety protocols that so many other meatpacking plants have successfully put in place. You can protect your workers and still make a profit. Other meatpacking companies can do it – so can Seaboard.”

A new OSHA complaint stated that Seaboard Foods failed to provide COVID-19 safety training to its employees and instead penalized them for taking sick days off.

In May 2020, Seaboard Foods only reported five COVID-19 cases, despite their own testing program showing at least 440 workers infected, according to the complaint.

Oklahoma Seaboard Foods worker, Teaira Grant, said “This company is profitable because of its workers, and it is immoral and wrong to put us at risk by failing to provide even basic safety protocols. We aren’t disposable. All we’re asking is for Seaboard to make the plant a safe place to work. I just want to pay my rent and put food on the table, and I shouldn’t have to put my family, community, and fellow workers at risk of infection or death to do that.”