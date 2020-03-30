(FOX NEWS) — About 10 percent of coronavirus patients will test positive for the virus after being discharged from the hospital.
The report out of China says about three to 10 percent of patients got the virus a second time although it’s not clear if those people were contagious.
After emerging in December the coronavirus has spread across the world, with more than 700,000 people infected worldwide.
Although most people experience mild symptoms, the virus can be more severe in the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- 10-percent of recovered coronavirus patients test positive again
- Texas not the best at social distancing, website says
- Suiting Up: Inside The COVID Unit
- Amarillo residents inspire one another with chalk messages
- Rent strike idea gaining steam during coronavirus crisis