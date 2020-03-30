10-percent of recovered coronavirus patients test positive again

A study says about 10 percent of people who recover from coronavirus will test positive again.

(FOX NEWS) — About 10 percent of coronavirus patients will test positive for the virus after being discharged from the hospital.

The report out of China says about three to 10 percent of patients got the virus a second time although it’s not clear if those people were contagious.

After emerging in December the coronavirus has spread across the world, with more than 700,000 people infected worldwide.

Although most people experience mild symptoms, the virus can be more severe in the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: