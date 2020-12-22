Congress approves $3.12 billion appropriation for Federal Alzheimer’s research funding

NEW YORK (KAMR/KCIT) — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America reports that congress, as part of its end of year spending package for fiscal year 2021, has approved passage of the Health and Human Services Budget with an additional $300 million designated for Alzheimer’s research, bringing federal funding to find a cure for Alzheimer’s to $3.12 billion.

“During this holiday season, we are grateful that Congress and the White House are giving this important gift of hope to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Washington has made Alzheimer’s research funding a bipartisan priority over the last several years, and this historic appropriation builds on that progress.” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., President and CEO of The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA). “The federal government set a national goal of finding an Alzheimer’s cure or disease modifying treatment by 2025. With only five short more years to go, we must continue funding research at historic levels if we are to make the breakthrough and achieve this national milestone.”

“However, one area where this budget falls short is funding for the Administration for Community Living (ACL). Support services and caregiving training for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease are essential for quality of life, especially as Alzheimer’s affects more and more Americans and the COVID-19 pandemic continues. We urge our federal representatives to find ways to increase funding for these valuable services,” Fuschillo added.