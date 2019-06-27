Chilly office temps have negative impact on women

A recent study shows whether your work space feels too cold or "just right" may actually depend on whether you’re a man or a woman

It’s an age-old debate – one that involves a battle over the temperature.

Now, a study from USC shows whether your workspace feels too cold or “just right” may depend on whether you’re a man or a woman.

The study looked at 543 men and women who performed tests in math, verbal and cognitive reasoning in a room with varying temperatures.

And, results show women have an argument for turning up the thermostat.

Looking at the gender results, women performed better in both math and verbal at higher temperatures.

And while men had a lower performance rate at the higher temperatures, researchers said the difference was not significant.

The Cleveland Clinic did not take part in the study but notes that ambient temperatures in offices were set decades ago and were based on the metabolic rate of a 40-year-old man who weighs about 150 pounds.

But, modern workplaces are more diverse and until we can get the thermostat turned up a bit, it may be beneficial to dress in layers.