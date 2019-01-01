Health and Medical

Hospital prices are now public

Posted: Jan 01, 2019 04:57 PM CST

Updated: Jan 01, 2019 05:01 PM CST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A new federal rule that requires hospitals to post a master list of prices online detailing services they provide is now in effect. 

Starting today, every hospital nationwide is required to post standard charges -- everything from drugs and casts to organ transplants and anesthesia -- online. 

Now you can compare prices between hospitals.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the federal rule requires hospitals to post the information in a "machine-readable" format, allowing consumers to download it into a spreadsheet. 

Hospitals must update these price lists at least once each year. 

