Flu Cases on the Rise in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - According to a report by Texas Health and Human Services, cases of the flu are on the rise.

In just one week the number of positive flu tests by hospitals rose by 5.5% in Texas. After a relatively quiet flu season in Amarillo, Doctor Thomas Marcado at Exceptional Emergency Center has seen an increase in influenza cases, and he expects it to get worse.

"School plays a big deal with it. The fact that kids haven't been in school, and we've been seeing more flu numbers," Dr. Marcado said. "Probably once school picks up again this week, because they've been on Christmas break, I bet the numbers are going to, we are going to see a lot more."

According to the report from Texas Health and Human Services, three Texas Panhandle counties have tested positive for influenza-A. 11 counties, including Potter and Randall, are in the rapid test positive flu activity level. That is just the most common way doctors test for the flu.

"To test for the flu we do a nasal swab. It shows within five minutes whether you're positive for influenza A or B, and it tests for several strands," Dr. Marcado told us.

The important thing to remember is if you have the flu or flu-like symptoms, you should see your doctor as soon as possible.

"You need to stay at home, get lots of rest, drink lots of fluids. There is a treatment for the flu, Tamiflu, you have to seek treatment for that right away," Dr. Marcado said. "You have to start within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms."