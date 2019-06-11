Vitamin D doesn't help in prevention of Type-2 Diabetes

Vitamin D has many long-lasting health benefits but preventing type two diabetes isn't one of them.

Researchers analyzed over 2,400 Americans, ages 30 and older across the u-s.

They gave half of the study group a dose of vitamin d daily and the other half received placebos.

After monitoring both groups over the course of three years 24-percent of those taking Vitamin D and 26-percent of those taking the placebo developed diabetes.

Previous studies have stated that people with low Vitamin D levels were at significant risk of getting diabetes.

And boosting these levels could substantially lower your risk.

These findings were presented on June 7th at the American Diabetes Associations 79th scientific sessions.