The effects watching TV has on your health

There's long been concern about the amount of time people spend watching television.

Many studies link television viewing with sedentary lifestyles, which can lead to health problems.

Now, a study that took 25 years to complete, says young adults who watch three or more hours of TV a day and get a little exercise, have a greater chance of developing problems thinking and remembering in middle age.

The research was published in "JAMA Psychiatry."

And the journal of the American Heart Association says that same amount of TV time may also double the risk of early death, compared to watching an hour or less each day.

Researchers say all the sitting involved in tv watching can lead to those health risks.