Soldiers' hearts

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 08:29 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 08:29 AM CDT

Fighting for one's country may be bad for the heart.

That is according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania.

Researchers compared more than 263,000 active duty soldiers with a similar group of civilians for weight, smoking, blood pressure, and diabetes.

Only 30-percent of the soldiers had ideal blood pressure compared to 55-percent of average citizens of the same age.

Also, a third of both groups had an ideal weight.

The soldiers were ages 17 to 64.

