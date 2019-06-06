Soldiers' hearts
Fighting for one's country may be bad for the heart.
That is according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania.
Researchers compared more than 263,000 active duty soldiers with a similar group of civilians for weight, smoking, blood pressure, and diabetes.
Only 30-percent of the soldiers had ideal blood pressure compared to 55-percent of average citizens of the same age.
Also, a third of both groups had an ideal weight.
The soldiers were ages 17 to 64.
