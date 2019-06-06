More men are getting plastic surgery
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, plastic surgery is getting a new face as the number of men going for cosmetic procedures is on the rise.
From 2000 to 2017, the organization cites a 29 percent increase in men going under the knife for the sake of beauty.
Prominent operations most men are opting for include eyelid surgeries and liposuction this while there's been a 99 percent increase in injectable fillers.
Surgeons say neck tightening and under eye bag removal procedures are also common.
