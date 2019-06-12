Human brains may have evolved to appreciate language and music

Researchers say they have found one big evolutionary difference between humans and monkeys and it's music to our ears.

According to a study published in Nature and Neuroscience, human brains have evolved to better appreciate speech and music all by being able to identify pitch.

Despite having similar brain functions. Specifically, in processing, visual information researchers find we have distinct differences when it comes to sound.

Using MRI machines to monitor brain function in humans and macaque monkeys, the study found that our brains process music and noise differently.

Whereas the monkeys processed it all as sound, giving scientists a deeper insight into the evolution of language and speech processing in the human brain.