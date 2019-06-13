Health alert: Study finds no link between HIV infection and contraceptive methods

A new study says there's no link between HIV infection and methods of contraceptive.

The study, published in The Lancet, and conducted in four African countries found no difference in HIV infection risk using one of the three highly effective, reversible contraceptive methods.

The three methods investigated were a DMPA intramuscular implant, a levonorgestrel implant, and a copper-bearing IUD.

However, the study did show that HIV infections among all of the over 7,800 women in the study was high indicating that HIV is still a significant personal and public health risk for some countries.

