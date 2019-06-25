Good dental health linked to lowered risk of developing Alzheimer's

Taking care of those pearly whites may lower your risk of developing Alzheimer's Disease.

Researchers at the University of Bergen in Norway took a look at 53 individuals who had Alzheimer's Disease.

They determined that a bacteria associated with gum disease, also known as gingivitis was present in 96-percent of those who participated in the study.

Head researchers say the bacteria can travel from the mouth to the brain leading to nerve damage in the brain, which may cause memory loss.

The same bacteria can also lead to a wide range of health issues such as COPD and esophageal cancer.

They are urging people who have gum disease and a family history of Alzheimer's to visit your dentist frequently.

The study findings were published in the journal "Science Advances."