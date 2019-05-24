FDA: Standardize date labels on food

Federal health officials want to make sure less food is thrown out due to confusion over food labels.

The FDA sent a letter to the food industry saying it supports the efforts underway to standardize date labeling if the date is simply used for quality.

That includes using a "best if used by" label which would be the date when the flavor and quality of item may decrease but it is still safe to be consumed.

A recent USDA study shows that roughly 133 billion pounds of food are thrown out every year partly due to confusion over the date labels.

The date labels are not required by federal regulations except for infant formula.

That carries a "use by" label and should be thrown out after the date listed.

