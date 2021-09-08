‘More Than Pink Walk’ shows those fighting breast cancer they are not alone

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hannah Beaty, a development specialist with Susan G. Komen, said their annual “More Than Pink Walk” shows those who are fighting breast cancer that they are not alone.

“The Race for the Cure series is such an inspiring and hopeful event for our breast cancer survivors, their families, and anybody else who has been touched by this disease,” said Beaty.

This year’s event is virtual and kicks off with an online opening ceremony where survivors and those living with breast cancer will tell their stories, and the impact Komen has had on their lives.

“It’s just showing our community that nobody has to face this disease alone,” said Beaty.

Though the event is virtual, you will still be able to hit the sidewalks using the “More Than Pink” mobile app. Letting you earn your virtual finisher medal in your commitment to ending breast cancer.

“Whether it’s sharing your pictures through Facebook or joining in with our virtual live event, or if it’s walking in your neighborhood and wearing your pink tutus and your crowns and boas,” said Beaty.

Beaty said while we waiting for the event, teams can start holding fundraisers– raising money for Komen and those who need help.

“There are people in our community who need our help right now, and they can get that assistance from Komen, but we need the community to fundraise as well,” said Beaty.

The walk is happening Saturday, Sept. 18.

For more information on Susan G. Komen, and how to register for the “More Than Pink Walk,” click here.