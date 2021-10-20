More Than Pink: Susan G. Komen works to find a cure for breast cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Preventing and finding a cure for breast cancer is one of the goals of Susan G. Komen.

Development Specialist for Komen, Hannah Beaty, said they work to accomplish the goal by investing in the scientists and researchers on the front lines.

“We invest in national scientific research to find the next treatment, the next screening opportunity, and hopefully one day that cure,” said Beaty.

They also advocate for breast cancer patients’ needs at the legislative level.

“We want to make sure that our lawmakers know what is important to breast cancer patients,” said Beaty. “So we will support policy that will ensure that people who need assistance with screening or treatment can get that help.”

Beaty said the organization also helps provide financial support to those diagnoses with the disease, whether it be for treatment, rent, or even just buying groceries.

“They can contact Komen, they would do a quick application and then they can get the funding that they need to help ease the burden of having to pay for breast cancer treatment,” said Beaty.

Beaty added they want people to know they are there to help, and they don’t have to go through this alone.

“Komen is here to provide the financial but also the emotional and social support of a breast cancer diagnosis,” said Beaty. “We have trained social workers and trained healthcare workers that answer those phones and help provide the information that you need. It could be just you need somebody to listen because you’re scared. They can provide you a list of questions to ask your doctor because we know that that’s a scary thing to hear. And people sometimes are not sure even what to ask. We can also provide resources in your area. So whether it’s a support group, or just another survivor to talk to. Komen has all of those resources.”

For more information on Susan G. Komen, and how to register for the “More Than Pink Walk,” click here.