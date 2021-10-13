Breast Center of Excellence hosts free screening, testing events through October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s (TTUHSC) Breast Center of Excellence announced a partnership with rural healthcare resources to offer multiple free cancer screening events in October. These events are set to include free on-site pap exams and scheduling free mammograms for at-risk patients.

“Fight Cancer Like a Lady” was announced as the first event, according to TTUHSC, set for Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pampa Regional Medical Center. Organizers asked patients to use the north entrance. Free, on-site pap exams, as well as wellness information and representatives for mammogram scheduling, will be available.

“Her Health Matters” was noted as the next event to offer those same services, set for Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Well Health Center in Cactus.

Both events were noted by TTUHSC to have a “first-come, first-served” basis for the services. Patients will also be asked to socially distance themselves and wear masks. Spanish-speaking representatives will also be available.