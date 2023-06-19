TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Public Health District announced Friday that the first mosquito testing positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) has been identified and confirmed.

A positive mosquito sample was collected at a location in North Temple on June 14, and laboratory confirmation was received two days later. No human cases have been reported in Bell County.

Although the risk is low at this point, health officials are recommending for citizens to be pro-active in using insect repellent to ward off mosquitoes and to wear protective clothing during dawn and dusk – when mosquitoes are most active.

The City of Temple has been notified of the positive mosquito sample, and Bell County Public Health will continue to coordinate with the City.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Investigations by health officials have found that wild birds, especially crows and blue jays, are key indicator species of West Nile Virus in an area.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), most people exposed to the virus don’t get sick – but about 20 percent develop symptoms like headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue. In a very small proportion, less than one percent, the virus affects the nervous system – leading to the more serious West Nile neuroinvasive disease that can cause neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and death.

The Bell County Public Health District was awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Association of City and County Health Officials (NACCHO) in March 2023 to develop a Vector Surveillance Program for Bell County – which includes West Nile Virus surveillance. As part of the grant, Bell County Public Health District was awarded the mentee grant to partner with the Williamson County and Cities Health District as the mentor to develop and implement this program. The Bell County Public Health District was only one of two health departments/districts awarded the mentee grant award this year by NACCHO.

West Nile Virus surveillance season occurs annually mid-April through mid-October. The Health District says this is the prime time of the year when conditions are favorable for substantial mosquito activity. For mosquito collection, adult gravid traps are set in areas with certain conditions to collect mosquito samples for testing.

Traps are moved every few days to every few weeks. Currently, traps are set in Temple and Belton – with more traps arriving soon to be set throughout Bell County. Samples are collected and sent to the DSHS Austin Laboratory for testing. PCR tests are ran on each mosquito pool, as they are called, to identify if there is presence of the following viruses – West Nile Virus, Zika, Dengue, and Western Equine Virus.

The Health District says that the best way to prevent West Nile Virus or any other mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Precautions include practicing the three “R’s” – reduce, repel and report.

REDUCE exposure – avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn. ­Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night. Eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other receptacles. Change water in bird baths weekly.

exposure – avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn. REPEL – when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

– when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants. REPORT – In communities where there are organized mosquito control programs, contact your municipal government to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.

For more information on West Nile Virus, you can visit the Texas Department of State Health Services’s website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/mosquito-borne-diseases/west-nile-virus or the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html.