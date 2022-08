Sept 22 Schedule:

10:00 AM Ag Fun at the Fair- Texas Farm Bureau Learning Exhibits

12:00 PM Boer & Dairy Goats- Open & Youth Dairy Goat- Arrival

6:00 PM Special Culinary Contests- Abuelo’s Homemade Salsa Contest

7:15 PM Calf Scramble

7:30 PM Tri-State Fair PRCA Rodeo

9:30 PM Bud Light Stage- Travis Roberts & The Willing Few