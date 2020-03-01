Wonderland Park looking to hire ahead of 2020 season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wonderland Park is looking for new employees to join their team as they gear up for the 2020 season.

Wonderland Park hosted a job fair at their amusement park on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The park is looking for reliable, hard-working people to join from April through Labor Day.

Wonderland employees can enjoy a number of benefits, including riding for free, complimentary WOW Passes and discounted rates for family members.

“We are hiring anybody who is interested in applying who is 16 years of age or older somebody who has good grooming, and polite manners and a friendly face,” said Rebecca Parker, Wonderland Park comptroller.

Parker also said applicants must be able to work weekends.

Those interested can still apply at WonderlandPark.com

The park opens on April 4, 2020.

