CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University officials released information regarding a Career and Internship Expo, that is expected to feature 125 companies.

According to a WTAMU press release, the event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday in the First United Bank Center.

Officials detailed that a record-setting number of businesses have signed up to attend the expo, and guests will have the opportunity to meet employer partners. Services offered by the office, according to WT, include helping students develop the skills to find and keep gainful employment, such as resume reviews, mock interviews, internship assistance, and career coaching.