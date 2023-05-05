AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Don Harrington Discovery Center said the discovery center is set to host a job fair for teachers from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

According to a DHDC press release, the fair aims to help teachers who are looking to make extra teaching income during the summer. Officials added that teachers will be able to create their own curriculum.

“There aren’t many jobs where you can learn, have fun, and make an impact all at the same time, but you get all three working at Camp Discovery,” said Amanda Smith, Education and Experience Manager at DHDC. “It’s an exciting atmosphere where you get to guide learning through hands-on activities that are so fun that it doesn’t even feel like learning. Not to mention, the awesome team that you get to work with.”

Officials said on that same day, DHDC will offer free admission and popcorn for educators and their families who can present an educators badge.