What’s happening in Japan? July 31 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) — Week one of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is drawing to a close. Here’s what to watch on July 31:
- Men’s Golf Round 3, Part 2 (Golf)
- Men’s Qualification and Final (Trampoline)
- Men’s Prelim, Game 21: United States vs Hungary (Water Polo)
- Women’s 3m Springboard – Semifinal (Diving)
- Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match (Tennis)
- Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match (Tennis)
- Women’s Medal Matches (Rugby)
- Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match (Tennis)
- Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match (Tennis)
- Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match (Tennis)
- S5 | Finals: Women’s 100m, Mixed 4×400, Men’s Discus; & more (Track & Field)
- Opening Round, Game 6: South Korea vs. United States (Baseball)
- Session 5: Men’s Long Jump Qualifying A & B (Track & Field)
- Session 5: Men’s Discus Final
- Men’s Prelim Group A: USA vs Czech Republic (Basketball)
Caeleb Dressel lowered his own all-time mark in the 100 fly for his second individual gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.
Katie Ledecky became the third woman to win the same swimming event at three straight Olympic Games, taking gold in the women’s 800 free ahead of Australia’s Ariarne Titmus.
