What’s happening in Japan? July 30 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Grace Reid, of Britain, warms up in between rounds of the women’s diving 3-meter springboard preliminary at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) – Wins, losses, firsts, and upsets have all come in waves through the first week of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Here’s what to watch on July 30:

After a close first quarter, the U.S. women’s basketball team surged past Japan to earn another big victory in the group stage at the Tokyo Olympics.

Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor both took home medals in the women’s 200m breaststroke, though neither could catch South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, who set the first swimming individual world record in Tokyo.

Lynn Williams gives her team 2-1 lead over the Netherlands in women’s soccer.

The United States qualified second to the final of the women’s 4x100m medley relay, finishing behind Canada in their preliminary heat.

