What’s happening in Japan? July 29 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Caeleb Dressel, of the United States, swims in a heat of the men’s 100-meter butterfly at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) – The sixth day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is set to include the much-anticipated Women’s Individual All-Around in the wake of Simone Biles‘ departure. Here’s how to watch, and other events to look out for during the day:

Katie Ledecky and 15-year-old teammate Katie Grimes went 1-2 in their 800m freestyle heat, setting up a potential podium moment in the final.