What’s happening in Japan? July 29 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) – The sixth day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is set to include the much-anticipated Women’s Individual All-Around in the wake of Simone Biles‘ departure. Here’s how to watch, and other events to look out for during the day:
- Men’s Prelim, Game 15: United States vs Italy (Water Polo)
- Women’s and Men’s Trap Finals (Shooting)
- Men’s Singles Quarterfinals: Djokovic (SRB) vs Nishikori (JPN) (Tennis)
- Day 6, Heats: Women’s 800m freestyle & more (Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel) (Swimming)
- Women’s Individual All-Around: Main Coverage (Suni Lee, Jade Carey) (Gymnastics)
- Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals: Siegemund/Krawietz (GER) vs Stojanovic/Djokovic (SRB) (Tennis)
- Women’s Pool B: United States vs. Turkey (Volleyball)
Katie Ledecky and 15-year-old teammate Katie Grimes went 1-2 in their 800m freestyle heat, setting up a potential podium moment in the final.
