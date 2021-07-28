What’s happening in Japan? July 28 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Iran’s Mohammadsamad Nik Khahbahrami (14), center, drives between United States’ Draymond Green (14), left, and Khris Middleton (8) during men’s basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) – Another day has come for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After a number of monumental upsets yesterday, including Simone Biles’ withdrawal, the fifth day of the event began with a water-bound victory and a triumphant moment for the U.S. basketball team.

Katie Ledecky captured her first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics and the first ever won by a female swimmer in the 1500m freestyle. Teammate Erica Sullivan closed late to win silver, to Ledecky’s elation.

In an incredibly tight race, Japan’s Yui Ohashi scraped past Team USA swimmers Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass for Tokyo Olympic gold in the women’s 200m individual medley.

Damian Lillard was a menace beyond the arc against Iran, racking up 21 points to help Team USA earn its first win of the Tokyo Olympics.