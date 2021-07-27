What’s happening in Japan? July 27 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

United States teammates celebrate during the women’s volleyball preliminary round pool B match between China and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) – From the Grand Prix Special to Simone Biles and Suni Lee, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics continues full-speed ahead today. Here’s what to watch:

Meanwhile, Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell won the U.S.’s first medal in Diving.

The American pair executed their five-dive list with poise to earn silver in the women’s synchronized 10m platform. It was the United States’ first medal of any color in the event.

Alaska’s Lydia Jacoby won the 100 breaststroke gold, in a different water-bound victory.

Defending Olympic champ Lilly King came up shy behind teenager Jacoby in a surprise finish, although the breaststroke gold medal is remaining in American hands.

The United States Women’s National Team registered a scoreless draw against Australia in the last of three Olympic group stage games. The result was enough to advance to the knockout rounds.