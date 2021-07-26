What’s happening in Japan? July 26 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Ariarne Titmus of Australia celebrates after winning the final of the women’s 400-meters freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) – Day three of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has brought multiple wins for the United States, with victories in both softball and swimming.

The United States secured a victory over Japan in the final opening round game to gather momentum ahead of a gold medal rematch.

The United States claimed the first men’s relay medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games as Caeleb Dressel teamed up with Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker and Zach Apple to blow past the field.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Ariarne Titmus ran down Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle, handing Ledecky her first-ever Olympic silver in an individual event. Titmus went 3:56.69 and Ledecky touched in at 3:37.36.

Here are other events set to happen today, available to watch live: