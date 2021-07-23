What’s happening in Japan? July 23 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) – The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are set to kick off on Friday morning with the opening ceremony.
Why the U.S. will have two flag bearers for the first time –
As male and female flag bearers from every delegation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games prepare to take the field for a historic Opening Ceremony, relive the storied history of American female flag bearers.
- What to watch Thursday night, Friday morning at the Tokyo Olympics
- Tokyo Olympics Day -1 Roundup: Monica Abbott helps U.S. softball remain unbeaten
- Simone Biles readies Olympic performances at podium training
- Podium Training: Jordan Chiles practices floor routine
- Watch all nine Monica Abbott strikeouts vs. Canada
- Richarlison hat trick powers Brazil to win over Germany in rematch of Rio final
- Rowing Heats: Men’s & Women’s Single, Pair, Double, more
Check in with the videos above for a few things to watch throughout the morning, with updates coming later on today.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest