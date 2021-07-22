What’s happening in Japan? July 22 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) – July 22 began early in Eastern Standard Time, with a host of soccer games, Game 6 of the softball opening round, and Women’s Podium Training in Gymnastics.
Highlights from the morning include Simone Biles practicing her historic new vault, a Yurchenko double pike, at women’s Olympic gymnastics podium training.
If Biles lands the vault in competition, it will be named after her.
Suni Lee was also seen among the gymnastics highlights.
A favorite to make the Olympic podium on the uneven bars, Lee practiced her routine at women’s podium training.
All of the events can be found here, with more updates coming as they day proceeds:
- Opening Round, Game 6: Italy vs. Australia (Softball)
- Women’s Podium Training (Gymnastics)
- Men’s Group Stage – Egypt vs. Spain (Soccer)
- Men’s Group Stage – Mexico vs. France (Soccer)
- Men’s Group Stage – New Zealand vs. South Korea (Soccer)
- Men’s Group Stage – Cote d’Ivoire vs. Saudi Arabia (Soccer)
- Men’s Group Stage – Argentina vs. Australia (Soccer)
- Men’s Group Stage – Japan vs. South Africa (Soccer)
- Men’s Group Stage – Honduras vs. Romania (Soccer)
- Men’s Group Stage – Brazil vs. Germany (Soccer)
