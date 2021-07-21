What’s happening in Japan? July 21 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Watch the next Olympic softball game live at 8 p.m. EST in the story below.

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) – Two days before the official opening of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the United States saw a mixture of wins and losses.

The U.S. beat Italy in the softball Olympic opener, behind an Osterman gem. Pitching in her third Olympics after a 13-year wait, Cat Osterman delivered a vintage performance on the rubber to get the U.S. softball team off to a victorious start against Italy.

Osterman has served as assistant head coach to the Texas State Bobcats, and was described by the college as having, “transformed the Bobcats pitching staff into one of the most dominate in the Sun Belt Conference and among the best in the NCAA.”

Meanwhile, the USWNT met a shocking 3-0 loss in the first group match against Sweden’s soccer team.

Described by NBCOlympics.com, “The United States had no answers for Sweden’s constant attacking pressure as the defending World Cup champions suffered a rare and sobering defeat to begin Olympic play.”

