What’s happening in Japan? August 6 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

United State’s Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia’s Gennadij Cudinovic during their men’s freestyle 125kg wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) — The Japan 2020 Olympics is nearing its end going into the final weekend, but the competition remains fierce as more events begin moving into the finals. April Ross and Alix Klineman win straight sets in the gold medal match against Australia, and the U.S. Women’s Basketball Team is headed to its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal game on Day 14.

Ross/Klineman defeat Australia to win gold

April Ross and Alix Klineman, aka the “A-Team”, delivered when it mattered most, winning in straight sets in the gold medal match against Australia. For Ross, it’s the third Olympic medal of her career.

U.S. women beat Serbia, earn trip to another gold medal game

The U.S. women’s basketball team is headed to its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal game after beating Serbia 79-59 in the semifinals.

Felix earns 10th medal, Miller-Uibo defends gold in 400m

Allyson Felix, competing in her final individual Olympic race, takes bronze in 49.46 to match Carl Lewis as the the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history; Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo defends her gold.

Jamaica dusts 4x100m field for Thompson-Herah’s third gold

A stacked Jamaican women’s 4x100m relay team clocked the second-fastest time in history to win gold and solidify a historic Tokyo Olympics for Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Canada captures women’s soccer gold on penalty kicks

Julia Grosso’s deciding kick from the spot clinched a historic gold medal for Canada in women’s soccer, its first major international tournament victory.

Upcoming streams:

Streams going into the weekend: