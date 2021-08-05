What’s happening in Japan? August 5 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Ryan Crouser, of United States, celebrates after winning the final of the men’s shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) – Day 13 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics continued with harrowing competition and heartfelt dedication. From Ryan Crouser paying tribute to his late grandfather while breaking his own Olympic record, to Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team claiming a second-half comeback victory, here’s what to watch:

Team USA’s men got off to a poor start against Australia, but Kevin Durant and company helped flip the script in the second half to lead the U.S. to victory.

Streaming today:

United States forward Megan Rapinoe bent her corner kick straight into Australia’s goal for an “Olimpico” goal, the second one she’s scored in her career in Olympic competition.

