What’s happening in Japan? August 5 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) – Day 13 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics continued with harrowing competition and heartfelt dedication. From Ryan Crouser paying tribute to his late grandfather while breaking his own Olympic record, to Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team claiming a second-half comeback victory, here’s what to watch:
Team USA’s men got off to a poor start against Australia, but Kevin Durant and company helped flip the script in the second half to lead the U.S. to victory.
Streaming today:
- Men’s Semifinal 1: United States vs Australia (Basketball)
- Women’s 10m Platform – Final (Diving)
- Track: Women’s Keirin Final, Men’s Omnium Points Race, more (Cycling)
- Women’s Semifinal 1: ROC vs United States (Water Polo)
- Session 1: Men’s 20km Walk (Track & Field)
- Women’s Bronze Medal Match: Australia vs United States (Soccer)
- Men’s Combined Final (Sport Climbing)
- Finals: W Pole Vault, M 400; Hep 800, Dec 1500, & more (Track & Field)
- Session 15: Women’s Pole Vault Final (Track & Field)
- Knockout Stage, Game 8: United States vs South Korea (Baseball)
- Session 15: Decathlon Javelin Groups A & B (Track & Field)
- Men/Women Semis, Match 3: Teams TBD (Beach Volleyball)
- Men/Women Semis, Match 4: Teams TBD (Beach Volleyball)
United States forward Megan Rapinoe bent her corner kick straight into Australia’s goal for an “Olimpico” goal, the second one she’s scored in her career in Olympic competition.
