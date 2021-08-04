What’s happening in Japan? August 4 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Japan 2020

Sydney McLaughlin, of the United States, wins the women’s 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) – The ongoing saga of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has continued with an enthralling mixture of tragedy and triumph. Here’s what to watch going into Wednesday, along with a few of our favorite highlights.

American Sydney McLaughlin obliterated her own 400m hurdles world record from U.S. Trials by nearly a half-second in 51.46, unseating defending Olympic champion teammate Dalilah Muhammad for gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

