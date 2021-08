Simone Biles, of the United States, finishes on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women’s apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) – The 2020 Tokyo Olympic games continued into Aug. 3, after a day of triumphant returns and shattering losses. Here’s what to watch heading into day 11.

Norway’s Karsten Warholm destroyed his own world record by three-quarters of a second, clocking a jaw-dropping 45.94 to capture Olympic gold, while American Rai Benjamin dipped under the previous all-time best in 46.17.