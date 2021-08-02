What’s happening in Japan? Aug. 2 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) – August began with another varied set of wins and losses for the U.S. Olympians. Here’s what to watch on Day 10, and a few of our favorite clips:
American gymnast Jade Carey, competing as an individual specialist in Tokyo, scored a 14.366 to lock up the gold medal on floor in her final event.
Streams available for Aug. 2:
- Women’s Prelim Group B: France vs USA (Basketball)
- Eventing Team and Individual Jumping (Jessica Springsteen) (Equestrian)
- Event Finals: M Rings, W Floor, M Vault (Jade Carey) (Gymnastics)
- Women’s Semifinal – United States vs. Canada (Soccer)
- Knockout Stage, Round 2: United States vs. Japan (Baseball)
- M Steeple, W 5K, W Discus; SFs: W 400m hurdles & more (Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad) (Track & Field)
