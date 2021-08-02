What’s happening in Japan? Aug. 2 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Canada’s Jessie Fleming, 17, celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during a women’s semifinal soccer match against United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) – August began with another varied set of wins and losses for the U.S. Olympians. Here’s what to watch on Day 10, and a few of our favorite clips:

American gymnast Jade Carey, competing as an individual specialist in Tokyo, scored a 14.366 to lock up the gold medal on floor in her final event.

Streams available for Aug. 2:

