TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M freshman Benjamin Azamati hit the track again at the Olympics competing on the Ghana 4×100-meter relay team where he ran the second leg of that relay.

The quartet of the Ghana sprinters will advance to the 4×100-meter relay finals.

Though of the eight qualifiers, they had the eighth slowest time.

Azamati ran in the 100m dash at the 2020 Olympic Games last week. The freshman sprinter ran in Round 1 of the men’s Heat 7 clocking in a time of 10.13 seconds.