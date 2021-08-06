Olympic Zone for Friday, Aug 6

Adam Bobrow, lead commentator for the International Table Tennis Federation, poses for a photograph during the table tennis men’s team semifinal between Germany and Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Bobrow, the Voice of Table Tennis, possesses an arsenal of tricky spin shots, captured on YouTube and watched by millions, that can leave even good opponents gape-mouthed and then, as the wildness of what they’ve seen sinks in, delighted. What he really likes, though, is to travel the world as a sort of ambassador for the sport. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) — On this Friday edition of the Olympic Zone, take a look at the $90 million industry of fake food in Japan, and the history behind Japanese Keirin cycling and why fans are so passionate about this “war on wheels.” These stories and more on the Olympic Zone.

Gus Kenworthy learns what makes 3×3 basketball unique

Gus Kenworthy talks with Kara Lawson, the head coach of the U.S. women’s 3×3 basketball team that won gold in Tokyo, about the unique challenges of the sport. Then, the two play a game of PIG.

Why Japanese Keirin cycling is known as ‘war on wheels’

Japanese Keirin cycling is a high-stakes battle on the track that’s known as “war on wheels.” Naoko Funayama explains the history of the event and why its Japanese fans are so passionate.

Take an illustrated look into Tuliamuk’s journey to Tokyo

Aliphine Chepkerker Tuliamuk creates an illustrated book to share her story with her young daughter, detailing life in her Kenyan village, getting American citizenship, and qualifying for the marathon race in Tokyo.

The big business of fake food in Japan

If the food in Tokyo looks almost too good to eat, it might be! Sam Brock looks at the 90-million-dollar business of fake food in Japan.

Not just an accessory: Japanese fans are a work of art

Japanese handicrafts, such as fans and lanterns, are known worldwide for their delicate design. Creating some traditional pieces, like fans, takes decades of experience. Anne Thompson tries to learn in a day.

Relive Team USA’s most thrilling moments of Tokyo Olympics

From the medal-winning victories to the history-making performances, relive Team USA’s most thrilling moments of the Tokyo Olympics.