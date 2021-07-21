‘Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers’: Sneak peek at tonight’s NBC special

(NBC) – With some Olympic competition already underway, and the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games just two days away, the Jonas Brothers are getting into the spirit.

They’ve got a one-hour special Wednesday night on NBC, “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers,” which shows the sibling musical trio trying to make their mark in Olympic sports with tongues squarely in cheeks.

The Jonas brothers talk a good game for tonight’s special. They’ll compete against each other in Olympic sports including track, gymnastics and BMX biking.

“The competitive nature between the three of us is high, no matter what it is that we’re doing,” explained Kevin Jonas.

But their biggest accomplishment tonight might be heightening appreciation for real Olympians in Tokyo including world record holder Sydney McLaughlin, she’s one of several to offer to coach.

“It’s been a lot of fun, and to be around these Olympic athletes, is very humbling,” said Nick Jonas.

The guys do manage some shining moments. But, there was a problem at the BMX track where the practice runs went fine, but in the eventual race, Nick fell suffering a cracked rib, the night before “The Voice” finale. That injury taking Nick out of his comfort zone.

“Even if you’re not a fan, you’re going to see us in a way you’ve never seen us before, and if you’re really not a fan, like you HATE us, you’re going to love this show because we make complete fools of ourselves,” added Nick.

Ensuring the Jonans’s Olympic dreams remain just dreams.

“Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers” airs tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC4.

Along with Sydney McLaughlin and Sanya Richards Ross offering their coaching expertise, you’ll also see gold medal-winning gymnasts Nastia Liukin and Laurie Hernandez as well as Olympic BMX silver medalist Alise Willoughby.