LIST: Texans competing in the Olympics

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- The Randall County Sheriff's Office is asking for help looking for Jesus Luis Angel Lujan-Blanco, wanted on a felony charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, victim under 14.

Anyone with information about his location can call RCSO at 806-468-5800, or for a cash reward, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.