King implies Russians ‘should not be here’ because of doping

Lilly King, of United States, swims in a women’s 4×100-meter medley relay heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOKYO (AP) — American swimmer Lilly King doubled down on criticism of Russian athletes hours after the president of the Russian Olympic Committee said his teams’ medals are the “best answer” to critics who questioned why the country is allowed to compete following doping scandals.

King says “there are a lot of people here that should not be here.”

She made her statements seated next to another American swimmer who seemed to take aim this week at a country that has repeatedly run afoul of doping rules.

Ryan Murphy later said his comments weren’t aimed at the Russians specifically. King was more direct.